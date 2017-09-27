Yemassee Police: 3 arrested, 1 runs from cops after forging $15,000 in checks

Three people were charged Thursday afternoon in Yemassee after a man allegedly cashed a fraudulent check and several more were discovered in the vehicle he was in during a traffic stop.
Yemassee police charged Donald Green Jr., 31, of Yemassee, with providing false information to law enforcement and forgery of $10,000 or more; Beverly Lashan McGruder, 27 of Hephzibah, Ga., with forgery of $10,000 or more; and Tremain Rashad Terry, 27, of Yemassee, with driving under suspension and forgery of $10,000 or more after Green attempted to cash a $490.69 check at the R&M Gas Station around 12:50 p.m., according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
Police received a report of a man attempting to cash a bad check after the clerk at the gas station told him she did not have that much cash on hand, but could give him half until he came back later for the remaining half.
After Green left, the clerk became concerned about the transaction and called the Savannah-based company dispersing the check. The company told the clerk that they did not issue a check to Green and did not have a check matching the number on the check Green handed the clerk, the release said.
When Green returned around 4:30 p.m., the clerk contacted the police about the incident.
As officers arrived, they observed a man get into the rear passenger seat of a blue vehicle that left.
Officers pulled the vehicle over near Ponderosa Drive and identified the driver as Terry, who officers knew was driving under suspension due to a recent encounter. Terry told the officers he knew that his license was suspended, but that he decided to drive his three passengers around because they were not familiar with the area.
The officers asked the names of the three passengers and two complied. Green, however, provided the false name of Mark Brown until police learned his real name, the report said.
While exiting the vehicle, Terry allegedly pulled away and attempted to run from an officer, but stopped when told he would be tazed, the release said.
McGruder told the officers that there were checks inside the glove box of the vehicle. The checks were paid to the order of several different people, including Green. Officers also found a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun, the release said.
A fourth person inside the vehicle ran from officers. The identity of that person has not yet been released by the police department, but may be after warrants are issued.
Following the incident, officers checked with other businesses in Yemassee to see if any other checks were cashed.
They learned that Green cashed another check for $437.09 and an additional one for $537.97 at the Shell Gas Station on Lane Street. An additional $836 was seized from Terry and $1,070 was taken from McGruder.
The total amount of checks was $15,504.
Caitlin Turner
