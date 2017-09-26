Want a firefighter job? A Beaufort County department will receive big money to add some

The Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department will hire new firefighters after being approved for a large federal grant.
The department will add 15 new firefighting jobs in conjunction with a $1.5 million grant through a FEMA program aimed at adding qualified firefighters in local communities. The new personnel will be rookies dispersed throughout the city and town’s three stations and the new facility planned on Robert Smalls Parkway, Chief Reece Bertholf said.
The federal money will cover 75 percent of the new firefighters’ salary and benefits for two years and 35 percent for the third year. There is no requirement to keep the new hires on after that.
“It becomes a managerial decision after the third year based on the needs of the community, the needs of the city and the needs of the department,” Bertholf said.
A force of volunteer firefighters will be invited to apply for the paid positions. Firefighters must live in northern Beaufort County, and the grant is “directly infusing cash into our community,” city manager Bill Prokop said in a statement.
Additional equipment for 13 firefighters had already been budgeted as part of a plan to hire full-time and part-time positions to staff the new station, Bertholf said.
Beaufort and Port Royal officials approved the new facility earlier this year and entered a 30-year lease with a private developer to build the station. The building is still in the permitting stage. If the new station isn’t ready by the start of 2018, the department plans to use a neighboring vacant marine business. Beaufort also recently received more than $271,000 in grants for police to add traffic and DUI enforcement officers.
To apply, visit www.cityofbeaufort.org and follow the links to employment opportunities.
