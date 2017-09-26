Have you seen this missing mother of 5? She may be in Jasper County

A Georgia mother of five who was reported missing Sept. 20, 2017, has friends and family in Jasper County and may be in the area, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding Victoria April Edenfield, who was reported missing from the Hiram, Ga., area.
Edenfield has friends and family in Jasper County and in Springfield, Georigia, the post said.
Anyone with information about Edenfield’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
