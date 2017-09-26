Yemassee police: Burton man lied about his name even though he had several of them

A Burton man was jailed Tuesday after he was pulled over with drugs in his car and lied to police about who he was, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
Demonti Mulligan, whose age was not provided, was charged with giving false information to police, possession of drug paraphernalia, not having a South Carolina driver’s license and no proof of insurance after his vehicle was pulled over for failure to maintain a lane on Yemassee Highway at the intersection of Willis Street, according to the release.
When his vehicle was stopped, Mulligan got out and approached the two patrol vehicles where he was quickly escorted to the front of one patrol vehicle and questioned, the release said.
During that conversation, Mulligan provided police with a false name.
When he opened his car door, police could see a small clear baggy on the driver’s side floor containing suspected crack cocaine, the release said. The vehicle was searched and another clear bag was found containing several white pills that investigators believed were a Schedule II narcotic; five clear and yellow baggies containing suspected crack cocaine packaged for sale; a black bag in the back seat containing a gun magazine with unspent rounds; and a scale with a razor in the glove box, the release said.
Officers also found a small clear bag with white pills believed to be a Schedule II narcotic on Mulligan’s person.
Also inside the vehicle, officers found several credit and gift cards along with several driver’s licenses from different states with Mulligan’s picture on them.
Further investigation revealed Mulligan had lied about his name.
Mulligan was taken to the Hampton County Detention Center. The release said that officers have also secured warrants for drug possession, but Mulligan has not yet been formerly charged.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
