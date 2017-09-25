Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates St. Helena Island car fire

A car fire on St. Helena Island on Sunday night is under investigation.
The vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames around 8:15 p.m. on Shiney Road, according to Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris. No injuries were reported.
A witness told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that “he heard explosions outside and saw flames coming from the woods near the road” before he called 911, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The Nissan van was “very badly burnt and barely recognizable” and found with its hood up, according to the report. The car had no license plate and the VIN was either removed or destroyed in the fire. The motor was either missing or was destroyed by the flames, the report said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but it considered suspicious since the vehicle was in the roadway with no one nearby, according to the report. No vehicles matching the vehicle’s description have been reported missing in the area within the past month. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
