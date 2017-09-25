Driving Beaufort’s Boundary Street? These major changes could soon affect your commute

Beaufort drivers should soon see some changes along a key stretch of road under construction the past 21 months.
Raised medians will begin being built as part of the ongoing Boundary Street project, the city said last week.
And utility poles and lines should soon be taken down as businesses along the more than 1-mile stretch from Neil Road to Ribaut Road begin connecting to underground utilities.
The median work is expected to begin Sept. 30 with new lanes striped to allow for the work. Four lanes will remain open while the lines are painted, the city said in a release.
Building the medians will begin in mid-October with some areas restricted to one lane. The bulk of that work is planned at night while there are fewer cars on the road
Contractors will work on the median around the clock, five days a week and break up the medians by section. The city cautioned drivers last week to expect delays.
“We are in the homestretch of this important project, and we ask everyone to continue to be patient and cautious in the work zone,” Neal Pugliese, the city’s director of public projects and facilities, said in the release.
About 200 feet of the underground utility bank remains on the north side of the road between Robert Smalls Parkway and Neil Road. The project’s electrical contractor will begin connecting several businesses to the new power source this week.
Pugliese is scheduled to update City Council on Boundary Street’s progress Tuesday.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said earlier this month the $33 million project is about two thirds completed and within budget.
“Traffic patterns will be changed as the work progresses so please prepare for only one lane each way for short durations of time,” he wrote last week in his weekly newsletter.
