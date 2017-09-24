Lady’s Island store clerk arrives to find a hole in the roof and several things left behind

A Lady’s Island store clerk arrived at work Thursday morning to find someone had broken in — through the roof.
The Sams Point Road Shop and Go #2 had a ladder leaning on the side of the building and a 3-foot hole cut into the roof where it appears someone had entered the store, causing about $2,000 in damages, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
According to the report, “lottery tickets, merchandise, rolls of change and other miscellaneous items were seen scattered across and piled up on the floor below the hole in the ceiling.” The intruder left behind a small red flashlight and a crowbar type tool and a plastic jar holding about $100 worth of $5 bills. A ladder, a hatchet and shoe impressions were left outside.
Nothing was reported stolen, according to the initial incident report.
