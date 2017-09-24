Stock image
St. Helena Island woman woken by gunshots, returns to sleep, finds out how close they were in the morning

By Joan McDonough

September 24, 2017 4:37 PM

A St. Helena Island woman didn’t think much of hearing a gunshot between about 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday, but woke up to find bullet holes in her house, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

There appeared to be five holes where bullets entered the master bedroom and the living room of the Capers Island Circle home where the woman said she lives with her boyfriend and her children, according to the report. There were between 10 and 15 bullet holes on the outside of the home.

The home had been swept inside before deputies were called in the afternoon, so any bullets that entered the home were no longer available, but deputies found four shell casings out by the road, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

