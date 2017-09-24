A Seabrook woman found something unexpected on her lawn and swept it under her porch until deputies arrived

A Seabrook woman was in for a surprise when she stepped out of her front door on Wednesday afternoon.
While the Delaney Circle resident was raking her lawn, she found a pistol in a plastic bag near the foot of a tree in her yard, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Using the rake, the woman maneuvered the bag and the weapon under her porch “to make sure no kids found it while getting off the bus,” according to the report.
A responding deputy noted there was a liquid that smelled like gasoline inside the bag covering the pistol, according to the report. Some parts of the firearm appeared to be damaged due to the liquid.
The gun had one round in the chamber and five in the magazine, according to the report. It was turned over and placed into evidence after ensuring it had not been reported stolen.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
