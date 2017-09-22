This illegal Port Royal dump site started after Matthew. It’s still growing

More Videos 1:26 Who is going to clean up this illegal dump? One Beaufort man wants to know Pause 1:11 Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' 0:53 What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale 0:44 Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:45 These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 2:42 Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:32 Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 2:37 Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Who is going to clean this up? One man wants to know A Beaufort resident who lives nearby a growing debris and illegal dumping pile near a Port Royal shopping center this it's dangerous and ugly and wants to know who will clean it up. Debris started piling up after Hurricane Matthew and has continued after Irma. A Beaufort resident who lives nearby a growing debris and illegal dumping pile near a Port Royal shopping center this it's dangerous and ugly and wants to know who will clean it up. Debris started piling up after Hurricane Matthew and has continued after Irma. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@islandpacket.com

