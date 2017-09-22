A former cement company building on the waterfront on Port Royal’s former port terminal property is shown in this file photo. A fire in the building’s former administrative office on Thursday, September 21, 2017 was quickly extinguished.
A former cement company building on the waterfront on Port Royal’s former port terminal property is shown in this file photo. A fire in the building’s former administrative office on Thursday, September 21, 2017 was quickly extinguished. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
A former cement company building on the waterfront on Port Royal’s former port terminal property is shown in this file photo. A fire in the building’s former administrative office on Thursday, September 21, 2017 was quickly extinguished. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Notice fire trucks streaming to the Port Royal port site? Here’s what happened

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 22, 2017 9:34 AM

A small fire at a vacant building on Port Royal’s waterfront was extinguished quickly Thursday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the former Port Royal Cement Company building in the port of Port Royal at about 7:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from the area of an administrative office, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.

The fire was out quickly and started in what was an administrative office. Damage was limited and no one was hurt, Bertholf said.

The cause has not been determined.

Numerous fire units were called to the building because of its size and the uncertainty about the level of the fire, Bertholf said. Burton Fire District, Port Royal police and Beaufort County paramedics were all on scene.

“That is what happened here tonight and residents of Port Royal may have noticed a few more fire vehicles arriving that normal,” Bertholf said in a release.

The Port of Port Royal property, including the large cement building, was sold this week to private developers. A fire at the port in 2015 resulted in the loss of the town’s seafood market and damage to nearby Dockside Restaurant.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale

What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale 0:53

What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale
Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' 1:11

Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it'
Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim 0:45

Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim

View More Video