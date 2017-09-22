Burton Fire District
One injured in Broad River Bridge crash

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 22, 2017 8:28 AM

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash was reported on the Broad River Bridge on Thursday evening.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. Burton firefighters arrived to find two passenger vehicles had sustained moderate to heavy damage, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

One person was taken to the hospital with “unknown injuries,” the release said.

Traffic was delayed for around 30 minutes while emergency crews assisted the occupants and removed roadway hazards.

The fire district has responded to 240 vehicle crashes so far this year.

Of the 240 crashes, 55 have happened on Robert Smalls Parkway and five have happened on the Broad River Bridge.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

