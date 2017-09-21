Man rescued from Factory Creek after his boat was spinning without him inside

More Videos 0:53 What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale Pause 0:45 Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim 2:42 Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 0:30 Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide 0:44 Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:52 Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278 3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 0:17 Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District and several other agencies responded to Factory Creek on Thursday afternoon to rescue a lone boater who was tossed from his craft. The man was not injured, and the boat was secured by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers. Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District and several other agencies responded to Factory Creek on Thursday afternoon to rescue a lone boater who was tossed from his craft. The man was not injured, and the boat was secured by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers. Joan McDonough jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

