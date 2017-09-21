Man rescued from Factory Creek after his boat was spinning without him inside

More Videos

What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale 0:53

What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale

Pause
Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim 0:45

Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim

Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 2:42

Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation

Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide 0:30

Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278 0:52

Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 0:17

Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

  • Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it'

    Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District and several other agencies responded to Factory Creek on Thursday afternoon to rescue a lone boater who was tossed from his craft. The man was not injured, and the boat was secured by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers.

Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District and several other agencies responded to Factory Creek on Thursday afternoon to rescue a lone boater who was tossed from his craft. The man was not injured, and the boat was secured by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers. Joan McDonough jmcdonough@islandpacket.com
Lady's Island-St. Helena Island Fire District and several other agencies responded to Factory Creek on Thursday afternoon to rescue a lone boater who was tossed from his craft. The man was not injured, and the boat was secured by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers. Joan McDonough jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Man rescued from Factory Creek after his boat was spinning without him inside

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 21, 2017 5:44 PM

Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District and several other rescue agencies responded to help a man in Factory Creek whose boat was spinning in circles without him on Thursday afternoon.

The adult male boat operator was not injured and declined to be interviewed upon returning to White Hall Boat Landing on Factory Creek after the ordeal.

When the man was on the boat near the Newpoint subdivision the throttle got stuck and he was tossed from the boat, according to Battalion Chief Jamie Earle. The man swam to the opposite side of the creek near the marsh grass to avoid being hit by the now-spinning boat.

Earle, on one of the fire district’s jet skis, was on the first rescue craft in the water and went out to pull the man up out of the creek, he said. Department of Natural Resources officers were able to get control of the boat, and the man was able to bring it back to the landing.

The Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue and a rescue team from Parris Island also responded to the water emergency, according to the fire district.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale

View More Video