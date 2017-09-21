Where can you find 40,000 books for sale in Beaufort County, most for under $2?

The Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale is here, with thousands of boxes of donated books plus audio-visual materials available at give-away prices.
The weekend-long sale, which begins on Friday, is the organization’s main annual fundraiser. It is held to benefit the Beaufort County Public Library’s northern Beaufort County branches.
As in years past, Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort will be the site of the sale, which begins Friday and runs thru Sunday.
On Friday, a two-hour preview for members of the Friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Nonmembers can sign up before or during the preview for a membership fee of $15. The sale then opens to the public from noon thru 6 p.m.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday hours are noon to 4 p.m.
On Sunday, everything is half off, including rare and collectible books.
The popular silent auction will be conducted during this year’s book sale, with bids being accepted between 10 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Included in this year’s silent auction are a dozen signed Pat Conroy books and a selection of natural history books about birds, gardens, freshwater fish, tropical plants, wildflowers and aquarium fish.
Many similar books will also be found in the rare and collectible section, as well as on the natural history and gardening tables, among others.
“This year’s silent auction is going to be bigger and better than ever,” said book sale chairman Kinsey Baker.
“We also have a small but charming collection of vintage Christmas books that came in as well as a large reference library on astrology,” he said.
The book sale is the main fundraising event held by the Friends, with all proceeds benefitting the Beaufort County Public Library branches in Beaufort, Lobeco and St. Helena Island.
For more information, email FriendsBeaufort@gmail.com or visit the Friends website at friendsofthebeaufortlibrary.com.
Jay Karr: 843-706-8150
Comments