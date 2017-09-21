Vehicle believed tied to St. Helena Island man’s shooting death found abandoned Wednesday

A vehicle Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies believed might have been tied to the shooting death of a St. Helena Island man has been located as the search for suspects continues.
The Sheriff’s Office identified Joshua Daise, 33, as the victim of a shooting after his body was found Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. near the Masonic Lodge on Chowan Creek Bluff Road on Lady’s Island.
Daise was found by a passerby who alerted law enforcement. When investigators arrived, they found Daise had suffered two gunshot wounds prior to his death, according to Lt. Col. Bill Neill.
The Sheriff’s Office asked for help locating a gold 2006 Chrysler 300 with South Carolina Plates Wednesday afternoon after it was determined that Daise was last seen driving it.
Daise borrowed the vehicle from the owner, who is not a suspect in his death, Neill said.
Neill declined to say exactly where on St. Helena the vehicle was found abandoned Wednesday night, citing the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about Daise’s death may call Staff Sgt. Adam Zsamar at 843-255-3408 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
