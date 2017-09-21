Increased law enforcement presence on St. Helena after wounded man arrives at hospital

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators are canvassing the area of Ernest Drive on St. Helena Island in search of more information after a man showed up at a Beaufort hospital Thursday afternoon and said he had been shot.
The victim arrived at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Emergency Room around 1 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Col. Bill Neill with the Sheriff’s Office.
Neill said deputies initially established a perimeter on the St. Helena Island road after the victim said he had been shot in that area. By 2:20 p.m., the perimeter had been terminated, leaving behind investigators in search of more information.
Neill could not immediately provide further information on the circumstances of the shooting.
This story will be updated.
