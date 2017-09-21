US 21 crash on Lady’s Island blocks multiple lanes; minor injuries reported

A Lady’s Island crash was blocking several lanes at a U.S. 21 intersection Thursday afternoon, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
All northbound lanes of Sea Island Parkway and all westbound lanes of Sams Point Road were blocked after a collision shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred around 1:10 p.m., according to initial information from South Carolina Highway Patrol realtime traffic information.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision which resulted in only minor injuries, according to Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris.
