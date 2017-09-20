Hargray service fully restored as of 3 p.m. after early morning outage, company says

A Hargray outage Wednesday morning that affected roughly 3,000 customers in the city of Beaufort area has been fully restored as of 3 p.m., the company’s marketing director Gina DeMauro said in a prepared statement.
The company previously said it expected full restoration by 2 p.m.
DeMauro said the incident stemmed from a cut fiber, and now that restoration is complete, a full investigation will follow.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the message associated with the phone number customers use to report outages said:
“We are currently experiencing an outage affecting high speed data, cable television and voice services in the Beaufort area. Our engineering team is aware and working to restore services as quickly as possible.”
Beaufort County School District was one of the affected customers, though service was restored around 12:30 p.m., district spokesman Jim Foster said.
