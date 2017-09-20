More Videos

  Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide

The body of an adult male was found near the Masonic Lodge on Chowan Creek Bluff Road on Wednesday. The body had two gunshot wounds and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the Beaufort County Coroner are on the scene investigating. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com
Suspects sought after body of apparent homicide victim found off Lady’s Island roadway

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 20, 2017 9:10 AM

The body of an unidentified adult male was found near Masonic Lodge on Chowan Creek Bluff Road on Lady’s Island on Wednesday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the release said.

The release said the man had at least two gunshot wounds and was victim of an apparent homicide. There are currently no suspects in the killing, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body about 10 a.m. and was working to identify the victim.

Investigators are on-scene processing for forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

This story will be updated.

