Suspects sought after body of apparent homicide victim found off Lady’s Island roadway

More Videos 0:44 Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal Pause 0:22 Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire 1:37 Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday 1:03 Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 0:44 Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding? 2:27 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 0:51 Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 0:46 See extreme wind, rain of Hurricane Maria's first brush with Puerto Rico 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide The body of an adult male was found near the Masonic Lodge on Chowan Creek Bluff Road on Wednesday. The body had two gunshot wounds and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the Beaufort County Coroner are on the scene investigating. The body of an adult male was found near the Masonic Lodge on Chowan Creek Bluff Road on Wednesday. The body had two gunshot wounds and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the Beaufort County Coroner are on the scene investigating. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

The body of an adult male was found near the Masonic Lodge on Chowan Creek Bluff Road on Wednesday. The body had two gunshot wounds and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the Beaufort County Coroner are on the scene investigating. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com