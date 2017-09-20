Law Enforcement officials are searching for Rex and Heather Cochran after their 3-month-old child was abducted from Clyde, North Carolina Tuesday night.
Law Enforcement officials are searching for Rex and Heather Cochran after their 3-month-old child was abducted from Clyde, North Carolina Tuesday night.

Have you seen these NC infant abduction suspects? They may be traveling through our area

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 20, 2017 8:47 AM

Multi-state law enforcement officials are looking for a couple accused of kidnapping a 3-month-old child in North Carolina. The couple could be driving through South Carolina to get to Georgia or Florida, a S.C. Law Enforcement Division release said.

An Amber Alert was issued after the child was abducted at a home in Clyde, N.C., around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The couple suspected of abducting the child are Rex Cochran, 39, and Heather Cochran, 31.

The pair are the non-custodial parents of the child and could possibly be heading to Ocala, Fla., or Valdosta, Ga.

According to the release, they may be traveling in a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or a 1999 GMC Suburban with the North Dakota tag 489-AWH.

Rex Cochran is described as a white male weighing 185 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Cochran is described as a white female around 120 pounds, 5 feet 4 inches tall with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should call 911, the release said.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

