Beaufort News

$15K in industrial equipment stolen on Lady’s Island

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 2:01 PM

An estimated $15,000 worth of machinery was reported stolen from a Lady’s Island work site on Monday.

A $5,000 industrial generator and a $10,000 robotic welder were missing from a cargo trailer parked over the weekend in the Fairfield Estates neighborhood where roofing work was being done, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

One of the trailer’s locks was broken on the ground; another was not found in the area, according to the report. The machines went missing some time between Wednesday and Monday morning, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

