Beaufort bar wins court fight over liquor license, must hire bouncers, end Jell-O shots

A Beaufort bar earned a victory this month in its fight to continue serving alcohol and agreed to some changes in the process.

Hemingway’s Bistro’s renewal application to serve liquor, beer and wine will move forward after the S.C. Administrative Law Court ruled in its favor Friday following complaints about noise and alcohol violations at the Bay Street business.

In response to the complaints, Hemingway’s agreed to extra measures to comply with noise and alcohol rules, including discontinuing its popular Jell-O shots.

The bar also plans to:

▪ Install trash cans and signs reminding customers not to take drinks into Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park or the parking lot.

▪ Install a decibel reader to monitor noise and enforce city noise rules.

▪ Hire bouncers to be on site until the bar is cleared, including two on duty Friday and Saturday nights.

▪ Schedule and enforce last call at 1:30 a.m. to be sure customers are gone by 2 a.m.

The Department of Revenue has 45 days to process the application, which includes checking the background of a manager not previously listed on the renewal application. The agency also will check to ensure Hemingway’s implements the new measures before granting the renewed license, per Judge H.W. Funderburk’s decision.

The business has been operating under a temporary license since the protest was filed.

John and Pamela North, who have a home in a nearby Bay Street condominium, protested Hemingway’s renewal at the end of last year. In the August hearings, they argued Hemingway’s was a burden to police, a public nuisance and interferes with the Norths’ use and enjoyment of their home, according to the court’s’ decision.

They contended Hemingway’s produces loud, drunken and profane customers who litter, drink in the area after hours and spill into Waterfront Park and nearby private property.

After reviewing video and police reports, Funderburk ruled that Hemingway’s wasn’t a burden to police and that its owners and employees were trying to take steps to do the right thing.

Hemingway’s case was improved by Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy, who testified Hemingway’s was “just another drinking establishment in Beaufort,” the judge wrote.