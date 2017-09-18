Kwame Alexander is the first recipient of the Conroy Legacy Award, named for late Beaufort author Pat Conroy.
Kwame Alexander is the first recipient of the Conroy Legacy Award, named for late Beaufort author Pat Conroy. Submitted photo
Kwame Alexander is the first recipient of the Conroy Legacy Award, named for late Beaufort author Pat Conroy. Submitted photo

Beaufort News

This children’s author and poet is the first honored with Pat Conroy award

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 18, 2017 11:43 AM

An honor created to carry on Pat Conroy’s memory has its first recipient.

Kwame Alexander, a Virginia-based children’s author and poet, is the first recipient of the Conroy Legacy Award, the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance announced Friday.

The award was established this year to recognize writers who support independent bookstores and other authors, and who write about their home communities, a news release said.

“I met Pat once,” Alexander was quoted in the news release. “He was witty, connected, caring, and a brilliant storyteller – as much in person as he was on the page. He was all the things a writer should want to be. All the things I’ve wanted to be. I am filled with wonderment and humbled deeply to be honored in his remembrance.”

Alexander has written 24 books, including the 2014 novel “The Crossover,” which received the 2015 John Newberry Medal for Most Distinguished Contribution to American Literature for Children, the Coretta Scott King Author Award Honor, The NCTE Charlotte Huck Honor, the Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Award and the Paterson Poetry Prize.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods
Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire 0:22

Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire
Find out how this couple found themselves picking up roadside trash on their wedding day 0:56

Find out how this couple found themselves picking up roadside trash on their wedding day

View More Video