Pete Richards, a founding member of the Friends of Fort Fremont, center, talks with fellow members Wendy Wilson, left, and Janelle Proctor, right, during a docent-led tour of Fort Fremont on St. Helena island in January 2016.
Good news if you want a free tour of this Beaufort County historic site

September 18, 2017 10:57 AM

A Beaufort County historic site is again opening its gates to tours.

Free tours of Fort Fremont on St. Helena Island resume Saturday. The tours begin at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Helena branch of Beaufort County Public Library at 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road.

The guided visits of the Spanish-American War fortification include a history lesson and chance to view a scale model before touring the remains of the fort in Lands End.

No registration or cost is required. For information call 843-255-6487 or visit fortfremont.org.

