Firefighters with Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department extinguish a vehicle fire in Polk Village early Sunday morning.
Firefighters with Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department extinguish a vehicle fire in Polk Village early Sunday morning. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department
Firefighters with Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department extinguish a vehicle fire in Polk Village early Sunday morning. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department

Beaufort News

Early morning vehicle fire extinguished in Polk Village

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 17, 2017 4:44 PM

Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighters extinguished a vehicle that was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning in Polk Village.

The vehicle was parked on the side of Palmetto Drive with no one inside when firefighters arrived around 5:15 a.m., according to Fire Chief Reece Bertholf. No injuries were reported.

The fire was out within about 15 minutes, according to the department’s Facebook page. Fire investigators were on scene with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for about two hours.

A Sheriff’s Office report on the incident was not yet available Sunday afternoon.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods
Find out how this couple found themselves picking up roadside trash on their wedding day 0:56

Find out how this couple found themselves picking up roadside trash on their wedding day
Here's what the boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal looks like after Irma 1:31

Here's what the boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal looks like after Irma

View More Video