Early morning vehicle fire extinguished in Polk Village

Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighters extinguished a vehicle that was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning in Polk Village.
The vehicle was parked on the side of Palmetto Drive with no one inside when firefighters arrived around 5:15 a.m., according to Fire Chief Reece Bertholf. No injuries were reported.
The fire was out within about 15 minutes, according to the department’s Facebook page. Fire investigators were on scene with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for about two hours.
A Sheriff’s Office report on the incident was not yet available Sunday afternoon.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
