Quick thinking McDonald’s employee saves Port Royal restaurant from fire

A Port Royal McDonald’s employee put out a fire in the restaurant Friday night as firefighters were responding.
The employee at the Parris Island Gateway location called for emergency help shortly before midnight when smoke started coming from behind one of the drink machines, according to a Burton Fire District news release. Armed with a fire extinguisher, the employee put out the fire coming from the machine’s motor as firefighters were on their way from the Shell Point Fire Station.
The restaurant was temporarily evacuated by McDonald’s staff, and firefighters helped to clear the smoke out of the restaurant when they arrived, according to the release. Firefighters found charring on the drink station’s motor and thermal imaging showed heat still coming from the area and the machine was turned off. Once the heat dropped to a safe level and the smoke was cleared, firefighters left.
Burton fire officials praised the staff “for their safe and efficient handling of the emergency,” and encourage other businesses to train their employees for emergencies such as these that can be safely handled or held off by civilian efforts, according to the fire district.
For more information on free fire emergency training for businesses and citizens, contact Burton Fire District at safetyed@burtonfd.org.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
