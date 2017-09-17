Voting open for Southern Living’s ‘South’s Best’ poll, and Beaufort County is well represented

Ever get the feeling living in Beaufort County that you are living in one of the best places on earth? Southern Living Magazine is offering you the chance to prove it simply by casting a vote.
Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island are well represented in this year’s “South’s Best” poll, with restaurants and hotels from around the area nominated and Beaufort and Bluffton both on the short list for best small town.
Anchorage 1770 in Beaufort, Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton and The Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island have each been nominated for best hotel, while Hilton Head Island’s Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks and Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana are among the eateries vying for best restaurant.
Those who vote in the poll will have a shot at winning a grand prize of $2,500 or one of three $500 prizes, according to Southern Living Magazine.
To vote go to southernliving.com/southsbestvote.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
