‘Freak accident’ in a Burton field ends with a bullet in a private home

A Burton couple was surprised to find a bullet wedged in their closet wall when they arrived home Friday evening, according to a Sheriff’s Office incident report filed Friday.
The couple’s home is next to a open field where people often go to shoot, the husband said, but usually the bullets are aimed in the opposite direction. This time around, the bullet flew through the home’s back wall and landed in the wall of the couple’s bedroom closet, the report stated.
The couple suspected the shooting was unintentional — a “freak accident,” the couple said — and they were away from home for most of the day Friday, when the shooting likely happened. They were especially worried about their child, although the report did not specify the child’s age.
The shooting caused about $200 of estimated damage to the walls, the incident report noted.
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
Comments