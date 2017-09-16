Small robber steals hundreds of dollars worth of liquor on St. Helena during Irma

When Tropical Storm Irma blew into South Carolina last Monday, that marked the beginning of a long and tiring week for many emergency management officials and health care professionals. After one St. Helena hospital worker returned home Friday after being stuck at work for several days, he headed to his kitchen to have a drink.
But there was one problem: His alcohol was gone.
The man had $255 worth of alcohol, he told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in an incident report filed Friday.
He was missing his half gallons of Makers Mark Bourbon, Jose Cuervo and Absolut Vodka, among other bottles, the report stated.
There was no sign of forced entry, according to the report, and the hospital worker said he’d locked all of his windows and doors.
The only way into the house, the man said, was through the doggy door adjacent to his kitchen. He suspected that someone small enough had crawled thorugh to steal his booze, although the incident report did not note any arrests.
