Hunting Island State Park became even more susceptible to flooding after Hurricane Matthew took out the sand dune system last October. That's why park manager Daniel Gambrell says the water damage from Tropical Storm Irma is actually worse than it was with Matthew. Two days after Irma, the state park still has up to 3 ft. of water on some of its roadways and parking lots. Park officials say it could be closed for the rest of the year. Here's a look at the damage.