Litter before love: Beaufort couple spends morning of their wedding day picking up trash on Okatie Highway

Find out how this couple found themselves picking up roadside trash on their wedding day Participating in a morning Adopt-a-Highway litter cleanup was just another wedding day chore for Beaufort's Alicia Taylor and Benjamin Powell, whose nuptuals were scheduled for 4 p.m. on a cruise boat off the coast of Hilton Head. Participating in a morning Adopt-a-Highway litter cleanup was just another wedding day chore for Beaufort's Alicia Taylor and Benjamin Powell, whose nuptuals were scheduled for 4 p.m. on a cruise boat off the coast of Hilton Head. Jay Karr Staff video

