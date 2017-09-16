Litter before love: Beaufort couple spends morning of their wedding day picking up trash on Okatie Highway

Spending part of the day picking up litter along the shoulder of a highway may not be on the top of everyone’s wedding day to-do list, but that’s what Alicia Taylor and Benjamin Powell chose to do on Saturday morning.
Taylor, is the director of development at the Port Royal Sound Foundation, which sponsors a quarterly Adopt-a-Highway litter pickup along the stretch of Okatie Highway running past the foundation’s headquarters on Lemon Island. She said that when she and her fiance, Benjamin Powell, picked a date for their wedding, the litter pickup was already on the calendar so the couple decided to do both. “This was on the schedule and I needed to do my part,” she said.
Powell said that spending a couple of hours helping the community was no inconvenience and that he just thought of it as one of their wedding day chores. “It’s just doing what’s best for the community, cleaning it up and keeping it well,” he said, “that’s what’s important.”
Plus, he said, neither of the two felt the need for a fairy tale wedding day, as its a second marriage for them both.
And that’s how the two found themselves on the shoulder of the highway wearing orange safety vests, filling plastic bags with trash alongside a slew of volunteers and a crew from the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Taylor said that after the cleanup, which lasted from 8-11 a.m., she planned to visit the nail salon. She said Powell might watch a little football before the ceremony, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. on the excursion boat Salty Dog off of Hilton Head Island’s South Beach.
Jay Karr: 843-706-8150
Comments