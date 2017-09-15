Beaufort Clothing Company will close its doors for good at the end of the month.
You’ve got 2 weeks left to shop here before this Beaufort company closes

By Kelly Meyerhofer

September 15, 2017 1:43 PM

After a decade of business, Beaufort Clothing Company, 723 Bay St., will close its doors for good at the end of September.

“We want to express our sincere appreciation of the patronage of Beaufortonians, and those who have visited us while passing through town,” owner Gwen Myers said in a news release.

Myers opened the store with her daughter, Olivia, in 2007 after buying it from the Ambrose family, who ran the shop for more than a decade, according to the release.

The store’s closing sale begins Saturday, with stock starting at 50 percent off. Summer clearance items will be 75 percent off. The entire store will be sold including clothing, cosmetics, fixtures, and supplies.

For more information, call 843-524-7118.

Beaufort Clothing Company’s Hours

▪  Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

▪  Sunday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

