Irma slaps Port Royal with 6-figure boardwalk bill

More Videos 1:17 How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods Pause 1:31 Here's what the boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal looks like after Irma 1:10 What restaurants are still open in downtown Beaufort? 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:51 Irma flooded Downtown Beaufort on Monday. Here's what a drone captured Tuesday. 0:57 Saturday school? Here's why it could soon be a reality for Beaufort County kids 0:39 What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:36 Too close for comfort: Hilton Head woman photographs sharks swimming in the shallows 5:51 Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 0:32 Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal is closed after Irma. Here's why. Storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma shoved a large section of the concrete Henry Robinson Boardwalk over and into the marsh. The boardwalk at the popular Port Royal 'The Sands' is now barricaded and covered in danger signs until the town can repair it. Here's what it looked like on Thursday, Sept. 14. Storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma shoved a large section of the concrete Henry Robinson Boardwalk over and into the marsh. The boardwalk at the popular Port Royal 'The Sands' is now barricaded and covered in danger signs until the town can repair it. Here's what it looked like on Thursday, Sept. 14. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma shoved a large section of the concrete Henry Robinson Boardwalk over and into the marsh. The boardwalk at the popular Port Royal 'The Sands' is now barricaded and covered in danger signs until the town can repair it. Here's what it looked like on Thursday, Sept. 14. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com