Cell phone dead? Beaufort County’s charging trailer to the rescue

Hundreds of Lady’s Island residents are still without power and Beaufort County wants to help them stay connected.
A phone charging trailer will be at the Coosaw Island Community Center, 140 Coosaw River Drive on Thursday. The trailer opened at 10 a.m. and will “remain so until it is no longer needed,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
If you have a wall charger, bring it with since it expedites the charging process, the release said.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, SCE&G’s outage map showed 969 power outages.
