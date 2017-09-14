Stock photo
Live in this Lady’s Island community? Take note

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 14, 2017 09:42 AM

Residents in Shammy Creek should boil any tap water they need after a water main failure at the causeway to the Lady’s Island community, Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority said in a news release.

State health officials require the advisory during such an event in case bacteria entered the water system. The water authority will test the drinking water after the line is repaired and lift the advisory when test results are negative for bacteria.

Until then, residents are asked to boil water for at least 1 minute before using. If the water appears cloudy or has sediment, it can be strained first using a clean cloth, BJWSA said.

For information, visit bjwsa.org or call 843-987-9200.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

