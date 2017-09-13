Stock image
Car runs into school bus on St. Helena Island with students on board

By Joan McDonough

September 13, 2017 4:56 PM

A school bus with 22 students on board crashed on St. Helena Island on Wednesday afternoon — Beaufort County School District’s first day back after Tropical Storm Irma.

The bus will be delayed in getting kids home, but the accident was minor and there were no injuries reported after the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard crash, according to Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris.

The students on board were from Beaufort High School and Lady’s Island Middle School, according to school district spokesman Jim Foster. He confirmed there were no injuries reported. A substitute bus was called to collect the kids and bring them home safely, if a little bit late.

Foster said a car struck the back of the bus and sustained some damage, while the bus sustained very little damage.

The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Melody Lane shortly after 4 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol realtime traffic information.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

