How are the marsh ponies after the storm?

The marsh ponies on Little Horse Island are just fine after the flooding and high winds wrought by Hurricane Irma on Monday, one of the animals’ caretakers said Tuesday.

The seven ponies sought the highest ground possible during the worst of the high water and were grazing in the marsh by the end of the day, said Venaye McGlashan, a retired veterinarian and St. Helena Island resident who helps keep an eye on the animals.

The animals are a mix of marsh tacky and Shetland pony and live wild on the northeast end of St. Helena. A few years ago, the herd had gotten too large for its feeding area and several were adopted out.

Grazing areas have returned and the caretakers don’t have to supplement their diet as often, McGlashan said.