How are the marsh ponies after the storm?

More Videos

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:41

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County

Pause
What did Hunting Island look like as Hurricane Irma threatened? 3:14

What did Hunting Island look like as Hurricane Irma threatened?

'It's all good in the 'hood': Alljoy community helps man whose home flooded during Irma 1:08

'It's all good in the 'hood': Alljoy community helps man whose home flooded during Irma

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 1:12

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma

Shelter Cove flooding has receded by Tuesday morning 2:27

Shelter Cove flooding has receded by Tuesday morning

Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday 1:37

Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:03

MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma

Irma floods downtown Beaufort 2:07

Irma floods downtown Beaufort

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 0:55

Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 2:00

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

  • Wild ponies on Little Horse Island doing well

    FILE: Venaye McGlashan, a neighbor to Little Horse Island, talks Dec. 6, 2015, about how they have been helping to provide hay for the wild marsh ponies of Little Horse Island during the colder months when they marsh grass is not as plentiful.

FILE: Venaye McGlashan, a neighbor to Little Horse Island, talks Dec. 6, 2015, about how they have been helping to provide hay for the wild marsh ponies of Little Horse Island during the colder months when they marsh grass is not as plentiful. Delayna Earley dearley@beaufortgazette.com
FILE: Venaye McGlashan, a neighbor to Little Horse Island, talks Dec. 6, 2015, about how they have been helping to provide hay for the wild marsh ponies of Little Horse Island during the colder months when they marsh grass is not as plentiful. Delayna Earley dearley@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort News

How are the marsh ponies after the storm?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 13, 2017 11:20 AM

The marsh ponies on Little Horse Island are just fine after the flooding and high winds wrought by Hurricane Irma on Monday, one of the animals’ caretakers said Tuesday.

The seven ponies sought the highest ground possible during the worst of the high water and were grazing in the marsh by the end of the day, said Venaye McGlashan, a retired veterinarian and St. Helena Island resident who helps keep an eye on the animals.

The animals are a mix of marsh tacky and Shetland pony and live wild on the northeast end of St. Helena. A few years ago, the herd had gotten too large for its feeding area and several were adopted out.

Grazing areas have returned and the caretakers don’t have to supplement their diet as often, McGlashan said.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

 

Special report

Tracking the wild ponies of Little Horse Island
 

Nov. 23, 2014 Volunteers fight to preserve wild marsh ponies near St. Helena Island | READ

 

Find more special reports

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

View More Video