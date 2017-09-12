5 injured in 2 Parris Island Gateway crashes in Beaufort

Two crashes on Tuesday in the same area of Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort sent five people to the hospital, according to the Burton Fire District.
Around noon, a pickup truck and a car collided near the Robert Smalls Parkway intersection, according to a fire district news release. The driver of the truck sustained what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the release said. The roadway was cleared in about 30 minutes.
Shortly after 6 p.m., two cars crashed in the same area, leaving four people in one of the vehicles with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. They were transported to a local hospital, and the roadway was cleared in about 30 minutes.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
