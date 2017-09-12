Around noon on Tuesday, a pickup truck and a car collided not far from the Robert Smalls Parkway intersection, injuring one driver.
Beaufort News

5 injured in 2 Parris Island Gateway crashes in Beaufort

By Joan McDonough

September 12, 2017 8:28 PM

Two crashes on Tuesday in the same area of Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort sent five people to the hospital, according to the Burton Fire District.

Around noon, a pickup truck and a car collided near the Robert Smalls Parkway intersection, according to a fire district news release. The driver of the truck sustained what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the release said. The roadway was cleared in about 30 minutes.

Shortly after 6 p.m., two cars crashed in the same area, leaving four people in one of the vehicles with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. They were transported to a local hospital, and the roadway was cleared in about 30 minutes.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

