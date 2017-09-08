Jasper County officials urged residents who are considering leaving to leave without a mandatory evacuation order from the state. The southern part of the county is the most at risk for severe storm surge flooding.
Jasper County officials urged residents who are considering leaving to leave without a mandatory evacuation order from the state. The southern part of the county is the most at risk for severe storm surge flooding.

Beaufort News

Jasper County officials continue to watch Irma, await possible SC evacuation order

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 4:32 PM

Jasper County officials are advising those who are debating leaving the county ahead of Hurricane Irma to do so now as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster decides whether to order a mandatory evacuation.

During a 3:30 p.m. Friday press conference, the county said that its shelter, located at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland, will not be open until unless McMaster calls for a mandatory evacuation.

Hospitals in the county are also not accepting patients except for emergency calls.

The southern part of the county is more at risk for storm surge. Officials encouraged those on the southern part of the county to relocate and not to wait for an evacuation order.

The county is continuing to monitor the storm as it approaches the U.S.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

