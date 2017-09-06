More Videos

  • If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds

    Bluffton resident Bonnie Wade-Mucia asks Beaufort County residents, via social media, to help celebrate her Uncle Jim Wade’s 70th birthday by sending 70 birthday cards. The response was overwhelming.

Bluffton resident Bonnie Wade-Mucia asks Beaufort County residents, via social media, to help celebrate her Uncle Jim Wade’s 70th birthday by sending 70 birthday cards. The response was overwhelming. Courtesy of Bonnie Wade-Mucia
Beaufort News

How Beaufort County helped make a Maine man’s birthday very happy indeed

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 06, 2017 12:44 PM

Ask Beaufort County for birthday cards and we will deliver.

Bluffton resident Bonnie Wade-Mucia wanted her uncle —who lives in Tremont, Maine — to receive 70 cards for his 70th birthday Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Uncle Jim Wade has received almost 300, Wade-Mucia said. On Tuesday alone, 70 came in the mail, one of which was from U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

“Thank you so much for making his birthday extra special,” Wade-Mucia wrote on her Facebook page.

Jim brought more than 200 of the cards to the grave of his twin brother, Wade-Mucia’s father, who passed away years ago and has since made the shared Sept. 5 birthday a little sad. Last year, Jim received just two cards.

Wade-Mucia put out a call for cards on a few local social media groups in the last two weeks and she said Beaufort County’s response was overwhelming.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

