How Beaufort County helped make a Maine man’s birthday very happy indeed

Ask Beaufort County for birthday cards and we will deliver.
Bluffton resident Bonnie Wade-Mucia wanted her uncle —who lives in Tremont, Maine — to receive 70 cards for his 70th birthday Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Uncle Jim Wade has received almost 300, Wade-Mucia said. On Tuesday alone, 70 came in the mail, one of which was from U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.
“Thank you so much for making his birthday extra special,” Wade-Mucia wrote on her Facebook page.
Jim brought more than 200 of the cards to the grave of his twin brother, Wade-Mucia’s father, who passed away years ago and has since made the shared Sept. 5 birthday a little sad. Last year, Jim received just two cards.
Wade-Mucia put out a call for cards on a few local social media groups in the last two weeks and she said Beaufort County’s response was overwhelming.
