Diamond saw, flooring among more than $3K in materials stolen from Coffin Point home

Over $3,000 worth of home improvement material and equipment was reported stolen from a St. Helena Island home on Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A diamond wet saw, 23 boxes of vinyl flooring and 10 boxes of porcelain tile valued at a total of $3,343 were taken from the Coffin Point Road property between about 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the report. The victim was in the process of renovating a home there and the items were being stored in a mud room off the garage, the report said.
When the homeowner returned to the property on Sunday, the garage was partially open and dented and a door jam looked appeared to have been split by someone breaking in, according to the report. Nothing from the main part of the home was stolen, the report said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
