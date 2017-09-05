Search underway for masked suspects in Tuesday morning Beaufort vehicle theft

Deputies and police officers are searching for three men who allegedly abandoned a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning after they drove through the Beaufort area wearing masks.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release, Beaufort Police Department officers and deputies responded to the Salem Road area after a call of three men wearing masks. Police saw a blue Honda Accord with three men inside leaving the area. When police tried to stop the car, the driver of the Honda sped up and officials temporarily lost sight of the vehicle. It was found a short time later abandoned in the woods off of Old Jericho Road, the release said.
A records check revealed that the Honda had been stolen from a residence on Salem Road.
Sheriff’s Office K-9 units responded to the scene and a search for the three men is underway.
Residents should expect increased law enforcement in the area of S.C. 170 near Parris Island Gateway over the next few hours.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments