Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

To avoid drunk driving in Burton, this pair allegedly broke a couple other laws

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 03, 2017 6:05 PM

An unlicensed driver and a passenger with marijuana were somewhat let off the hook Saturday night while they were trying to avoid drunk driving, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man and woman took his brother’s car to a party at their friend’s house in Burton Saturday night and the man had too much to drink, he told a deputy according to the report. He said he asked his female friend to drive them after the party because he knew he shouldn’t drive at the time.

They were pulled over on Trask Parkway shortly before 10 p.m. after the woman allegedly ignored a stop sign and the light above the license plate was out, according to the report. The driver didn’t have a driver’s license and the passenger admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in his pocket. The woman was given a warning and the man was issued a ticket, according to the report. A licensed driver came to pick up the vehicle and its occupants.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos
What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims? 0:53

What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims?
'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

View More Video