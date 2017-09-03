To avoid drunk driving in Burton, this pair allegedly broke a couple other laws

An unlicensed driver and a passenger with marijuana were somewhat let off the hook Saturday night while they were trying to avoid drunk driving, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man and woman took his brother’s car to a party at their friend’s house in Burton Saturday night and the man had too much to drink, he told a deputy according to the report. He said he asked his female friend to drive them after the party because he knew he shouldn’t drive at the time.
They were pulled over on Trask Parkway shortly before 10 p.m. after the woman allegedly ignored a stop sign and the light above the license plate was out, according to the report. The driver didn’t have a driver’s license and the passenger admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in his pocket. The woman was given a warning and the man was issued a ticket, according to the report. A licensed driver came to pick up the vehicle and its occupants.
