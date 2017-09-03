Something odd was found in a Lady’s Island garbage bin after the trash had been collected

A Lady’s Island man mistakenly expected his garbage can to be empty when he brought it back in from the side of Sunset Boulevard Friday morning.
As he was getting ready to spray disinfectant in the bin, he noticed a knife lying at the bottom with a paper towel wrapped around the handle, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Fearing it could be tied to some crime, the man immediately called 911 so deputies could collect the knife.
There were no stains and deputies did not find anything out of the ordinary about the knife except for the fact that the handle had been wrapped up and someone was clearly trying to throw it away, according to the report. The knife was collected and taken into evidence.
