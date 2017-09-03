stock image
stock image
stock image

Beaufort News

Something odd was found in a Lady’s Island garbage bin after the trash had been collected

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 03, 2017 6:03 PM

A Lady’s Island man mistakenly expected his garbage can to be empty when he brought it back in from the side of Sunset Boulevard Friday morning.

As he was getting ready to spray disinfectant in the bin, he noticed a knife lying at the bottom with a paper towel wrapped around the handle, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Fearing it could be tied to some crime, the man immediately called 911 so deputies could collect the knife.

There were no stains and deputies did not find anything out of the ordinary about the knife except for the fact that the handle had been wrapped up and someone was clearly trying to throw it away, according to the report. The knife was collected and taken into evidence.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos
What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims? 0:53

What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims?
'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

View More Video