St. Helena Island man finds his car was crashed before he even reported it stolen

A St. Helena Island man got a call Thursday night that his car had been crashed and abandoned just down the road from his house, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. That’s when he reported it stolen.
The car was last seen parked at the man’s Dugout Lane home shortly after 6 p.m., he told deputies according to the report. The victim said his brother had a scanner and heard that there had been a crash in the area and the car matched the description of the victim’s. The man allegedly kept a spare set of keys inside the car but had no idea who would have stolen it.
The single-car crash on Seaside Road near Legree Road had no driver or occupants nearby, according to the report. There were no signs of blood or indications that the driver had been injured, but the car was heavily damaged and had water and dirt inside, as well as paper shot glasses.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments