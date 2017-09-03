Stock image
Lobeco area residents woke to a loud noise and bullet holes in their walls

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 03, 2017 3:58 PM

Four bullet holes were left in a Lobeco area home after someone fired several rounds at the house early Thursday morning, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported after two bullets were found inside the Keans Neck Road home shortly before 1 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office report. Deputies also found “multiple shell casings in the roadway on Wimbee Landing Road.”

Two individuals were home at the time and both said they had been in their bedrooms at the time, according to the report. Alarmed by the noise, they walked out and met each other in kitchen finding “a white dust cloud” and bullets holes in the kitchen wall.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

