Deputies find crack rocks, paraphernalia after pair leaves late Burton resident’s home

After a man and a woman were found in the home of a late Burton resident Wednesday night, deputies found one of them had active warrants and crack rocks.
The late resident’s son-in-law called 911 upon finding the pair inside the Pleasant Farm home shortly before 10 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The woman said she had been staying at the home with the resident’s permission and the man was there to visit with her. They left, not wanting “the hassle” of dealing with the family members, according to the report.
Deputies found the pair walking away from the neighborhood and found two rocks, less than one gram, of crack cocaine inside the man’s tool bag, according to the report.
He faced the misdemeanor drug charge along with other unrelated charges for which the Sheriff’s Office already had warrants. When deputies began to arrest the man on the previous charges, he told them about the drugs in his bag and they allegedly found a crack pipe filter in his pocket.
The man alleged to deputies that the woman had brought him to the house to exchange money for sex and that the drugs were actually hers that she put inside his bag, according to the report. The woman did not face any charges.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
