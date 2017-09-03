Deputies discover a pistol fired in Burton was long ago stolen in Mississippi

A pistol in Burton turned out to be one stolen from Mississippi after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute call Thursday morning, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
A man allegedly fired the gun several times into the ground during an argument with his girlfriend at a Sonya Faye home, according to the report. He told deputies that the woman followed him to his mother’s home despite being asked to leave and continued to argue with him. He said he fired the shots because he was mad but he didn’t point the gun at anyone or make any threats. His girlfriend said he had made a threat to shoot her and her vehicle during the dispute.
Deputies discovered that the .40 caliber pistol had been reported stolen out of Jackson, Miss. in 2002, according to the report. The man at Sonya Faye, however, still had a receipt from when he purchased the gun at a local pawn shop earlier this year.
No one has been charged in connection with the incident, but the woman was issued a trespass notice.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
