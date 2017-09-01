A car hit a tree in Burton on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Beaufort News

Burton crash leaves driver hospitalized Thursday afternoon

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 01, 2017 10:43 AM

A car hit a tree in Burton on Thursday, one of three wrecks firefighters worked during a short period.

The driver of the sedan was wearing a seatbelt when the car hit the tree at Francis Morrall Circle about 4:30 p.m. The driver was hospitalized and didn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries, a Burton Fire District news release said.

In other accidents:

▪ Two cars wrecked at Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway just before 6 p.m. The crash caused only minor injuries and delayed traffic.

▪ About 7 p.m., firefighters helped a man whose truck slid off the road near the Whale Branch Bridge. He was unhurt.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

