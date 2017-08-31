A pair of luxury watches went missing on Dataw Island

Two gold luxury watches were reported stolen from a Dataw Island home Wednesday afternoon.
The $10,000 Rolex along with its case and the $4,000 Baume and Mercier watch were stolen in separate incidents from the same home off Dataw Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news report. The home showed no signs of being broken into.
The owner realized the Rolex was missing on Aug. 20 and he searched through the house with his wife, according to the report. At that time, the box and the other watch were still in their place in the man’s home. On Wednesday, he discovered the case and the second watch were gone.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
